Meghan Markle Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut In Balenciaga

Stuns at Her First Ever Paris Fashion Week!!!

Meghan Markle made her very first appearance at Paris Fashion Week ... and of course, she did it in total style.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out Saturday for the Balenciaga show, turning heads in a white oversized cape layered over a matching button-down shirt. She finished the look with black pointed-toe heels, sleek minimal accessories, and a perfectly polished, slicked-back bun.

Meghan attended in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently took over as Creative Director for the House.

While Meghan’s no stranger to high fashion ... she was a regular fixture at New York and Toronto Fashion Weeks in her "Suits" days.