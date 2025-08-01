Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hit the Beach for Archie's Surf Lessons
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at it again -- riding high on life, grinning through it all, and living their best royal rebellion.
TMZ got the pics -- Harry and Megs hit up Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, just outside Santa Barbara on Friday, soaking up the sun and teaching Archie how to catch some waves.
6-year-old Archie is already a little adventurer in the making. He’s still in the early stages of surfing -- taking after dad, who's also taken up surfing in California.
While little Archie was busy catching waves, Harry and Meghan kept it chill, watching from a distance, chatting with folks on the beach.
While the UK’s summer fades into its usual rainy misery, Harry’s clearly loving every bit of the Cali sun, proving the move to the States was the best decision ever!