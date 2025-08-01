Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hit the Beach for Archie's Surf Lessons

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at it again -- riding high on life, grinning through it all, and living their best royal rebellion.

TMZ got the pics -- Harry and Megs hit up Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, just outside Santa Barbara on Friday, soaking up the sun and teaching Archie how to catch some waves.

6-year-old Archie is already a little adventurer in the making. He’s still in the early stages of surfing -- taking after dad, who's also taken up surfing in California.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While little Archie was busy catching waves, Harry and Meghan kept it chill, watching from a distance, chatting with folks on the beach.