Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy Date Night At Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour

It's the Sussexes' night out! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry threw their keys up and were spotted getting down, down, down, down, down at Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" tour Friday night.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/iMhiAPJzGC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2025 @PopCrave

The duo were all smiles in a photo taken of them from their VIP lounge at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium -- and it seems Bey was thrilled to have them in the audience, because the pic's already up on her official site!

Meghan looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder dark denim dress, while her better half sported a black outfit finished with a gray denim jacket and a green wide-rimmed hat.

NOT PRINCE HARRY & MEGAN MARKLE IN THE AUDIENCE, SEE WHEN YOU'RE BEYONCÉ😭>>> pic.twitter.com/gty60e5Tlw — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2025 @beyoncegarden

While Harry seemed a bit more stoic as he watched Beyoncé do her thing, a video an eager fan took shows Meghan dancing her cowgirl boots off next to Harry as the singer performed "Texas Hold 'Em."

As you know, the former senior royals have been longtime fans of Beyoncé. They attended her "Renaissance" World Tour in 2023 after she texted Meghan to praise her "bravery" following her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Play video content @lindseyvonn

The "Suits" star and Harry weren't the only famous faces seen in the crowd Friday night -- Vanessa Bryant had a fantastic view of the stage with her family, while pro skier Lindsey Vonn also posted a video from her nearly front-row spot.

The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker finished a five-concert run at SoFi Friday night and will next play three shows in Chicago.