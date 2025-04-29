Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Beyoncé Fans Fight After Cowboy Carter Concert, on Video

Beyoncé BeyHive Fights After Concert!!!

Published
042925_beyonce_concert_fight_kal
THIS AIN'T TEXAS...
Beyoncé's first Cowboy Carter concert turned into a WWE event after her performance ended ... because a bunch of her fans started brawling in the VIP lounge.

Ya gotta see the video ... as Beyoncé fans are making their way to the exits at SoFi Stadium, a group of women get into a huge fight ... and bodies start flying and hitting the deck.

042925-beyonce-concert-fight-push
It seems this all started with an argument, and things get really heated when one woman knocks a cowboy hat off another woman's head ... leading to a bunch of pushing, shoving, falling and cowboy-boot kicking.

Beyoncé performed the first of 5 shows at SoFi in Inglewood, Calif. ... and her fighting fans were decked out in cowboy attire.

042925-beyonce-concert-fight-kick
The performance was about 3 hours long ... so at least these folks waited until the end to start fighting.

Don't mess with the BeyHive!!!

