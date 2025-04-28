Beyoncé Tour Kicking Off in L.A., but Sales Stall With Thousands of Tickets Still Available

But No One's Along for the Ride!!!

Beyoncé’s not used to missing a step -- but with "Cowboy Carter" tour tickets struggling to sell, fans are saddling up with jokes ... and she’s stuck taking the heat.

With her tour kicking off tonight at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium, there are still more than 3,800 tickets up for grabs -- and resale prices have dropped to $20. Pretty wild, considering it’s Queen Bey we’re talking about ... and she literally just snagged an Album of the Year Grammy for "Cowboy Carter"!

Bey seemed a little oblivious over the ticket sales ... dropping an IG teaser Sunday showing off the venue with the caption, "SHE COMING" -- but someone might wanna give her a heads-up that "NO ONE COMING."

There’s no clear reason why the tickets aren’t moving -- is Queen Bey’s reign slipping, are fans getting their music fix elsewhere ... or is there something else going on behind the scenes?

Nonetheless, there’s still time to snag your tickets and save the show -- 'cause with just hours left before Beyoncé hits the stage, Ticketmaster's selling seats starting at $47 and topping out around $331.