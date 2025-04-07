Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Beyoncé Shows Off Platinum Hair at Launch Party for Cécred at Ulta Beauty

Beyoncé Upgrade Your Hair, Like Me ... Launch Party Time!!!

BEYONCE at Cécred Ulta Launch Party, Los Angeles
Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyoncé is just like her husband Jay-Z ... she's not a businesswoman ... she's a business, woman.

Check out these photos of Beyoncé celebrating her latest business milestone ... getting her haircare product in a major beauty store chain.

Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Queen Bey looked like royalty at the Cécred at Ulta launch party in Los Angeles ... showing up with platinum hair and an all-white ensemble.

Celebs in attendance included Jena Frumes ... and ladies got in the chair and tried out some of Beyoncé's newest hair products.

Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyonce's haircare line is getting a big boost here ... her Cécred products previously were only available at the company website, but now they are in brick-and-mortar Ulta Beauty stores ... opening up a larger market for Beyoncé.

More exposure also means more money for Beyoncé ... but hopefully not 99 problems!!!

Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Congrats.

