Beyoncé Shows Off Platinum Hair at Launch Party for Cécred at Ulta Beauty

Upgrade Your Hair, Like Me ...

Beyoncé is just like her husband Jay-Z ... she's not a businesswoman ... she's a business, woman.

Check out these photos of Beyoncé celebrating her latest business milestone ... getting her haircare product in a major beauty store chain.

Queen Bey looked like royalty at the Cécred at Ulta launch party in Los Angeles ... showing up with platinum hair and an all-white ensemble.

Celebs in attendance included Jena Frumes ... and ladies got in the chair and tried out some of Beyoncé's newest hair products.

Beyonce's haircare line is getting a big boost here ... her Cécred products previously were only available at the company website, but now they are in brick-and-mortar Ulta Beauty stores ... opening up a larger market for Beyoncé.

Play video content TMZ Studios

More exposure also means more money for Beyoncé ... but hopefully not 99 problems!!!