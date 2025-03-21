Mathew Knowles Says Kanye Has Karma Coming After Attacking Beyonce's Kids

Mathew Knowles is making it crystal clear -- Kanye West’s controversial antics -- especially those attacking Mathew's family -- won’t fly forever, and it’s just a matter of time before it costs him dearly.

Just days after Ye took an offensive swing at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids during his online ravings, Mathew tells TMZ ... after 35 years in the biz, he knows one thing for sure, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry."

Play video content

The widely held belief is Ye's mental illness is fueling his recent ranting, and Mathew acknowledged that, saying, "I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health."

Kanye’s been stirring up controversy for a while, but things got very personal for the Carter and Knowles fams when Ye went after Jay and Bey’s 7-year-old twins -- he used an epithet to describe Rumi and Sir's mental capacity in 2 separate X posts.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ye’s post didn’t just ruffle Mathew’s feathers -- it also seemed to strike a nerve with Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles. She fired back with a cryptic video, declaring, "No weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper."