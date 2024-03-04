Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé's Hair Venture is Valid, Despite Criticism

Play video content TMZ.com

Mathew Knowles says his daughter Beyoncé knows all about the world of hair care ... 'cause he and her mama Tina ran the best salon in The Bayou City -- according to him.

We caught up with Knowles in NYC Tuesday and asked about Bey's blossoming hair care line Cécred ... which has drawn some criticism online since Queen Bey wears hair extensions, leading some to question what she knows about taking care of natural hair.

Lots of fans are rushing to Bey's defense online, but there are still some out there who say they won't buy the product 'cause they're not sure they know what her real hair looks like.

But, Mathew's saying none of that should matter 'cause she should know all about how to keep hair happy and healthy -- after all, he and Tina Knowles ran the best salon in Houston for nearly two decades

Of course, we had to ask MK about former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland walking off the set of "TODAY" -- and he says it's totally out of character for her.

Kelly bailed on guest hosting "TODAY" because she wasn't satisfied with the dressing room.

Knowles said he views Kelly as a daughter, and he can't imagine her ever having a diva attitude ... so, seems like he's firmly on KR's side.