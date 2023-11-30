Beyonce Sticks with Trend, Blonde and Even More Silvery Outfit

Beyoncé is not letting haters dim her shine ... she's going even lighter in the face of accusations she's trying to look white ... and Jay-Z's supporting her.

The singer is doubling down on her platinum blonde hair and silver outfits across the pond in London ... where she's celebrating her 'Renaissance' movie premiere.

Beyonce's been dogged by accusations she's trying to “look white“ with her platinum hair ... but she‘s paying it no mind, based on what she wore out to dinner with her husband.

Ya gotta see Beyonce's super unique dress ... if you can call it that ... the design is extra heavy on silver, shine and bling.

Meanwhile, Jay is in a more traditional look for the fancy outing ... he's rocking a tuxedo.

As for the controversy, it all started when Beyonce was seen in a silver dress and platinum hair during the L.A. premiere of the movie ... with folks online going so far as to claim she's lightening her skin.

The comments didn't sit well with Tina Knowles ... she blasted the haters as racist bozos, defending Beyonce's look as part of the theme of her 'Renaissance' premier ... which is all about silver.