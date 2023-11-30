Beyoncé Shares More Blonde Hair Photos, Defies 'Trying to Be White' Remarks

Beyoncé is responding to haters who think she's intentionally lightening her skin ... by keeping the spotlight on her blonde ambition for a night out with Jay-Z, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill.

Bey's platinum locks were front and center as she and Jay left London's Oswald's Private Club -- but, her complexion was certainly darker than it was in the shots of her at last weekend's "Renaissance" movie premiere.

The famous foursome's power dinner came after the London premiere of "Renaissance," so we're guessing Tom and Henry were supporting the film ... but ya gotta wonder who paid? The Carters ARE the billionaire couple.

Beyonce was definitely feeling her fit ... because she posted a fresh set of images, and the Beyhive rallied behind them, suggesting she shared the images, particularly the ones zoomed in on her face, as a direct response to all the online comments about her skin tone.

One fan commented on the new pics with ... "One thing about it my girl she never responds to the haters directly but it's ALWAYS going to be a way she clears without saying a WORD! #BrownSkinGirl."

B was criticized for her movie premiere appearance ... with many taking offense to her lightened locks and skin tone, and some even accusing her of bleaching her skin.

The backlash was so consuming that B's mother Tina Knowles, jumped to her defense ... denouncing the accusations as stupid, ignorant, self-hating, and racist.