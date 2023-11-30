Taylor Swift Jets Off to Beyoncé's London Film Premiere to Show Her Thanks

Taylor Swift said her goodbyes to boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City Wednesday and flew over to London for the premiere of Beyoncé's new concert flick.

TS boarded a private jet at Kansas City Airport last night after spending some quality time with Travis and her new BFF Brittany Mahomes.

The pop star took off from the tarmac, traveling across the pond to Great Britain for tonight's screening of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé."

Taylor's returning the favor to Beyoncé for showing up to her "Eras" tour film premiere in L.A. last month.

Play video content 10/11/23

Taylor is expected to touch down at London's Stansted Airport Thursday morning ... just hours before the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, Taylor's relationship with Travis is still flying high. The Grammy-winning singer and the Chiefs tight end spent a few days together at Travis' lavish KC home after Taylor wrapped up her concerts in Brazil.