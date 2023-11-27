Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift Invites Deceased Fan's Family To Sao Paulo Concert

Taylor Swift Hosts Family Of Deceased Fan at Brazil Concert ... Gives Them VIP Treatment

11/27/2023 5:47 AM PT

Taylor Swift hosted some special guests at her Sunday concert in Brazil … the family of the woman who recently died attending her Rio de Janeiro show.

Video posted to X showed five relatives of Ana Clara Benevides Machado enjoying Taylor’s performance from inside a VIP tent at Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo last evening.

HONORING ANA

The kin were all sporting t-shirts emblazoned with Ana’s face, including her dad, Weiny.

A source told People magazine Taylor invited the family to her Sunday show and took a group photo with them. The picture was later posted to X.

As we reported, Ana was attending Taylor's concert at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio on November 17, when she began feeling sick during a heat wave. The 23-year-old fan was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Taylor Swift Performing in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Launch Gallery
Taylor in Sao Paulo Launch Gallery
Getty

Brazilian authorities are still looking into her cause of death while investigating the organizers of the concert to determine if they committed any wrongdoing.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later