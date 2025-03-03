Jay-Z & Beyoncé Host Oscars After-Party With Star-Studded Turnout

Music and Hollywood collided in the most epic way, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z throwing their legendary Oscars after-party -- and, of course, the A-list crowd didn't disappoint.

The party lit up L.A.'s Chateau Marmont Sunday night, with Tina Knowles serving family glam, Keke Palmer making a fierce entrance, and Timothée Chalamet brushing off his Oscar loss -- though with Kylie Jenner by his side, he was still winning.

Vin Diesel was suited, booted, and revved up -- fast and furiously making his way into the star-studded soirée to party with Taraji P. Henson, Karrueche Tran, and more.

Chappell Roan kept her industry takeover in full swing, rolling up to the bash after a whirlwind night -- one that saw her hit the stage for a duet with none other than Elton John.