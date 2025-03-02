Hollywood's Biggest Stars Walk 2025 Academy Awards Red Carpet

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

All The Best Looks From The 2025 Oscars
The 2025 Academy Awards mark the end of another exciting awards season ... and, the A-listers in attendance brought their best to the biggest night in Hollywood.

Demi Moore stunned in a sleeveless silver gown ... glittering under the bright lights of the carpet -- while Oscar nominee Selena Gomez looked like a golden statue herself in a rose gold gown. Miley Cyrus showed off her slender frame in a black dress.

0302-Goldblum-Chalamet-Stiller-Oscars-SUB
Getty

Timothée Chalamet brought a bit of sunshine in a handsome yellow suit while Ben Stiller dressed in a much more traditional black one. Jeff Goldblum brought his own unique style in a white dinner jacket and a colorful, feathery undershirt

Ariana Grande
Getty

Jeff's "Wicked" costars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo continued their award season trend of channeling Glinda and Elphaba respectively from their hit flick -- with Ariana looking pretty in pink and Cynthia proving nothing can replace a chic black gown. Click on the gallery above to see all their best looks.

0302-Lisa-Doja-Cat-Oscars-SUB
Getty

This year's ceremony will be a little different than previous iterations ... 'cause instead of singers performing the tracks up for Best Original Song, the academy's decided to bring in a big singers to perform.

For example, Lisa from the K-Pop group BLACKPINK is set to take the stage in L.A. tonight ... as is rapper Doja Cat, legendary singer Queen Latifah and Raye -- a British songstress who just won the BRIT Award for Best R&B singer yesterday.

Among the other bold-faced names in the building tonight ... Lupita Nyong'o, Willem Dafoe, H.E.R., Mindy Kaling, Julianne Hough, Lena Waithe, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Marissa Bod, Jerry O'Connell, Elle Fanning & many more.

The Oscars start in less than an hour ... head over to ABC to watch it live!

