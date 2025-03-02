Diane Warren Jokes She'll Collapse If She Finally Wins Oscar on 16th Nom

Play video content TMZ.com

Diane Warren says if she finally wins an Oscar after her past 15 "Best Song" nominations this weekend, she'll probably collapse with excitement -- literally!

TMZ caught up with the legendary songwriter ahead of Sunday night's show, and Diane admits she’s not sure if she’ll have a speech ready if her song "The Journey" wins from the movie "The Six Triple Eight" -- joking she’ll probably not be conscious to hit the stage.

Jokes aside, Diane makes it clear you never know what could go down on the big night ... but she’s just grateful to be nominated.

Diane adds if she does happen to win, she's gonna be keeping the hustle alive and making sure she stays in the Oscar race for years to come.

You gotta catch the whole video -- her pals’ support and their manifesting that she’ll win is seriously heartwarming.