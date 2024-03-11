Diane Warren Says 16th Best Song Oscar Nomination Will Snag Her Win

Play video content TMZ.com

Diane Warren lost again at the Oscars this year -- a years-long tradition that she says she's gonna break next year with her next Best Song nomination ... which makes us very curious.

We ran into the legendary songwriter Monday at LAX -- this after she was shut out at Sunday's ceremony yet again for her song "The Fire Inside" featured in "Flamin' Hot." Nothing new there ... Diane stays getting screwed at the Oscars, a whopping 15 times mind you.

You can tell DW ain't letting it get to her ... 'cause she's a good sport, and more importantly -- she's pretty confident too, telling our photog that she thinks her 16th nom will see gold.

Check it out ... Diane says she's already got another hit cooking, and believes she'll be back at next year's Academy Awards as well. Only this time, she thinks she'll make it on the stage!

Kinda makes us wonder what sorta banger she has waiting in the wings ... Diane's already got a lot of great tunes under her belt as it is. In fact, our camera guy picked his faves.

In case you've forgotten ... Diane has written some of the most iconic songs heard in film, probably ever.

Just a few that our photog thought could rank among her best ... "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Because You Loved Me," "Til It Happens to You" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."