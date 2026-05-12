Gunman Goes On Wild Shooting Spree Recorded on Video, 2 Critically Injured

A gunman wielding an assault rifle went on a broad daylight rampage through the streets of Massachusetts, firing upwards of 60 bullets and critically injuring two people, authorities said.

BREAKING: A gunman opened fire on a busy street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, injuring one person before police shot the suspect. pic.twitter.com/umgIWwUYgp @Breaking911

The harrowing Monday afternoon incident was captured on video, showing the alleged shooter, identified by police as Tyler Brown, walking down Memorial Drive in Cambridge while indiscriminately opening fire with his assault weapon.

Brown squeezed off between 50 to 60 bullets, striking two men in vehicles, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Ryan said Brown was finally neutralized after the suspect got into a shootout with a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian with a license to carry a gun.

Play video content Video: Massachusetts Shooter Aftermath Shows Intense Scene Marina Nation via Storyful

The D.A. said Brown was struck in his extremities and was also taken to a hospital, where he was placed in intensive care.

Brown, whose motive remains a mystery, is expected to be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, as well as other serious offenses.