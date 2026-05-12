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Gunman Goes On Wild Shooting Spree Recorded on Video, 2 Critically Injured

Massachusetts Gunman Fires Up To 60 Bullets With Assault Rifle ... In Broad Daylight Attack

By TMZ Staff
Published
051226 massachusetts shooter primary

A gunman wielding an assault rifle went on a broad daylight rampage through the streets of Massachusetts, firing upwards of 60 bullets and critically injuring two people, authorities said.

The harrowing Monday afternoon incident was captured on video, showing the alleged shooter, identified by police as Tyler Brown, walking down Memorial Drive in Cambridge while indiscriminately opening fire with his assault weapon.

Man who had been seen shooting a weapon along Memorial Drive is treated by police officers in Cambridge reuters 1
Reuters

Brown squeezed off between 50 to 60 bullets, striking two men in vehicles, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Ryan said Brown was finally neutralized after the suspect got into a shootout with a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian with a license to carry a gun.

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Video: Massachusetts Shooter Aftermath Shows Intense Scene
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The D.A. said Brown was struck in his extremities and was also taken to a hospital, where he was placed in intensive care.

Man who had been seen shooting a weapon along Memorial Drive is treated by police officers in Cambridge reuters 2
Reuters

Brown, whose motive remains a mystery, is expected to be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, as well as other serious offenses.

Ryan said Brown was being supervised by either the Massachusetts Probation Department or Department of Parole, but she didn't provide more details.

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