Alleged WHCD Gunman Cole Allen Requests Removal of Suicide Precautions

Cole Allen -- the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect -- has asked a judge to remove the suicide precautions currently in place ... claiming they're a violation of his rights.

Allen's lawyers say that while he was being booked into the D.C. Jail on Monday, members of the Department of Correction intake team didn't note any suicide risk factors.

Play video content Video: Cole Allen Shooting at Secret Service Officer at Correspondents’ Dinner X / @USAttyPirro

Despite this, Allen's team claims "suicide precautions" were recommended ... and he was assigned to a "safe cell."

According to his lawyers, a safe cell is one with padded walls and has 24-hour lockdown procedures, including being strip-searched when entering or leaving the room and wearing a vest that's "akin to a strait jacket."

Allen was assessed again on Tuesday, his lawyers state ... and, again, no suicide risk factors were observed. However, they say a nurse recommended him for "suicide watch" -- which has even more stringent conditions than "suicide precautions."

On Friday, his lawyers claim a nurse decided he no longer needed any suicide precautions or to be on suicide watch ... but, as far as they know, he is still on them.

As you know ... Allen was arrested right after the shooting on Saturday, April 25. A selfie Allen took of himself before the shooting showed him heavily armed.

Allen's lawyers also filed a motion earlier this week to get a private meeting with their client ... which they say the federal government had denied them.