Accused WHCD Gunman Took Selfie with Weapons Before Incident, See the Pic

New photos show the alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner gunman snapping off a selfie minutes before the feds say he opened fire during the assassination attempt.

A memo submitted by the government Wednesday shows Cole Allen taking the snapshot in his Washington Hilton hotel room while armed to the teeth with weapons, including a knife, and several accessories ... and he took it less than 30 minutes ahead of allegedly charging into the lobby outside the WHCD.

The image shows Allen smirking while posing in the mirror, sporting a sheathed knife, a shoulder holster, pliers, wire cutters, and a small leather bag "consistent in appearance" with the ammo-filled bag he allegedly had on him when he was apprehended ... according to the doc.

The memo says the pic was taken around 8:03 PM Saturday night ... and it was 8:30 PM when he allegedly tried to crash into the hotel ballroom in an attempted assassination of government officials.