Play video content Video: Stephen Miller's Wife Says He Was Protecting Her, Not Hiding Behind Her at WHCD Fox News

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie, wants everyone to know her husband was not using her as a human shield during the alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night ... despite what photos seem to show.

She went on Monday's episode of "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News to set the record straight ... insisting the White House deputy chief of staff was protecting her, not hiding behind her.

Katie told Laura Ingraham ... "I went first because the threat was behind us."

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If you look at the picture circulating social media ... it's easy to see why people thought Stephen was shielding himself behind his 8-month-pregnant wife.

But Katie swears that's just not the case, saying ... "Stephen did a phenomenal job, and he was behind me and protecting not only me, but our baby."

In his manifesto, alleged gunman Cole Allen wrote he was targeting Donald Trump's administration officials "prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."