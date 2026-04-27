Kash Patel Says More WHCD Gunman Details to Be Revealed at Press Conference
Kash Patel We Know How The Shooter Got In ... We'll Tell You Later Today!!!
Kash Patel is already taking a bit of a victory lap, saying he and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will break down exactly how alleged gunman Cole Allen slipped past security at the WH Correspondents' Dinner … with more answers coming later today.
Patel went on Fox News Monday morning promising "actual details" during a press conference later today -- including how the suspect slipped through undetected at the Washington Hilton -- noting they have a ton of details less than 36 hours after the shooting.
Blanche has said Allen checked into the hotel as a guest at least a day before the dinner.
Patel says agents have run "dozens and dozens" of interviews to piece together everything ... who the guy is, how he got in, the firearms he used, and everything in between.
Patel called the whole thing unreal -- saying it's the kind of scenario "the movies don't even write about," with dozens, if not hundreds, of lives that were at risk.
Still, he was quick to praise law enforcement for their rapid response -- while admitting the incident is under serious scrutiny -- and promising tightened security going forward, with all the answers coming at the press conference later today.