New Photos Reveal Cole Allen, Gun After WH Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Two newly surfaced photos are pulling back the curtain on the chaos outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner ... revealing the weapon authorities say accused gunman Cole Allen brought to the D.C. Hilton Saturday night ... and showing the suspect wrapped in a Mylar blanket moments before bullets started flying.

CNN obtained the photos … showing what appears to be a black tactical-style long gun laid out on a carpeted floor ... one of the weapons authorities say Allen brought with him to the hotel. Investigators claim he was also armed with a .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun.

A second photo shows Allen shirtless and wrapped in an emergency-style Mylar blanket after his arrest ... officers had removed his clothes while searching him for additional weapons and checking for injuries.

As we previously reported … authorities say Allen traveled from California to Washington, D.C. before checking into the downtown hotel hosting Saturday night's high-profile event attended by President Donald Trump, administration officials, media power players and others.

Officials say Allen allegedly tried to breach security outside the dinner before opening fire. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect allegedly got off "a couple shots" and struck a Secret Service agent wearing a bulletproof vest before being taken into custody.

Investigators are now combing through a disturbing message Allen allegedly sent family members before the shooting in which he apologized for "abusing" their trust, and said he didn't expect forgiveness.

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Authorities say Allen referred to himself as the "Friendly Federal Assassin," expressed anti-Trump views and allegedly said he intended to target administration officials.