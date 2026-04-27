Feds Release Alleged WHCD Gunman Cole Allen's Manifesto, Read Document

The feds say the man charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner sent his manifesto to family and friends moments before he burst through a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun and pistol ... and it looks like he had a lot to say.

In the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, the feds include a large portion of what they say is Cole Allen's manifesto ... and it looks like he scheduled the note to be sent right before he allegedly made his move.

The email starts off by apologizing and explaining a possible motive ... "I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

It goes on to say his top targets are Trump administration officials "prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest" ... but says that doesn't include FBI Director Kash Patel.

The email is signed "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen."

Allen is now facing three criminal charges ... most notably, attempting to assassinate POTUS, which carries a potential life sentence.

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