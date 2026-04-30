Video Shows WHCD Suspect Cole Allen Shooting Secret Service Officer

Play video content Video: Cole Allen Shooting at Secret Service Officer at Correspondents’ Dinner X / @USAttyPirro

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is pulling back the curtain on a chilling alleged assassination attempt -- and she says the video leaves little room for doubt.

Pirro announced Thursday her office has released footage already submitted in federal court that appears to show suspect Cole Allen shooting a U.S. Secret Service officer during what authorities believe was an attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Check it out … according to Pirro, the video doesn’t support any claims of confusion in the chaos -- she says there's "no evidence" the gunfire was the result of friendly fire, dispelling rumors on the contrary.

Allen can be seen running through a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, where the video shows him firing at a Secret Service officer. The video is high quality and slowed down to show the agents returning fire.

Even more alarming … prosecutors say the footage also shows Allen scoping out the scene a day earlier inside the Hilton Hotel, suggesting the attack may have been carefully planned in advance.

The 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California was hit with three charges during his Monday arraignment in D.C. federal court ... including attempting to assassinate the president, allegedly transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He did not enter a plea.

Allen was carrying a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a .38 semiautomatic handgun, at least three knives -- he purchased the guns in California.

Pirro made it clear this case is far from over, adding her office is working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation to dig deeper and build the case.