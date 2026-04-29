Alleged WHCD Gunman's Lawyer Files Emergency Motion To Visit Him In Jail

The feds aren't allowing White House Correspondents' Dinner alleged gunman, Cole Allen, to speak with his attorney in private before his upcoming hearing ... at least according to Cole's public defender.

A.J. Kramer is representing Allen and he filed an emergency motion to visit Cole in jail to talk about the federal criminal case against him.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kramer claims the Department of Corrections has refused Allen an opportunity to confidentially communicate with his lawyer.

Kramer claims he tried to meet with Allen on Tuesday in a private attorney room ... but he says DOC staff made him meet his client "in what is essentially a public location."

Play video content Video: Jeanine Pirro Speaks On Cole Allen's Manifesto Fox 10 Phoenix

Allen's public defender claims Allen was forced to sit inside a locked cage in five-point restraints as he talked to his lawyer over the phone. Kramer claims he was sitting in an open lobby area with jail staff and other attorneys standing nearby, who he says could overhear every word he said to Allen.

Allen is facing three criminal charges ... most notably, attempting to assassinate POTUS, which carries a potential life sentence ... and he's got a court hearing set for Thursday.