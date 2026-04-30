Donald Trump Won't Wear Bulletproof Vest Because He Doesn't Want to Look Fat

Play video content Video: Trump Jokes Bulletproof Vests Make Him Look Too Heavy!

Donald Trump would rather dodge bullets than a bad angle ... 'cause apparently, a few extra pounds is where he draws the line!

Hot on the heels of yet another assassination attempt -- allegedly by Cole Tomas Allen this time -- the U.S. President was asked Friday in the Oval Office whether he'd consider wearing a bulletproof vest ... and he joked he couldn't handle looking 20 pounds heavier.

Yes, really -- world politics, threats on his life -- the man's still thinking about his silhouette.

The room ate it up with laughs -- and Trump leaned right in, adding, "If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest ... and live!"

Still, jokes aside ... this isn't exactly a hypothetical situation. The alleged WHCD shooter Allen is facing three charges -- including attempting to assassinate a sitting president.