Donald Trump Calls James Comey a 'Dirty Cop,' Claims '86 47' Is Deadly Code

President Donald Trump is making waves over James Comey's "86 47" post ... and he's not letting it wash away.

Trump lit up Truth Social with a fiery post Wednesday night ... insisting the phrase isn't harmless slang -- it's a straight-up threat. In his words, "'86' is a mob term for 'kill him.' They say 86 him! 86 47 means 'kill President Trump.'"

He didn’t stop there ... Trump went full attack mode, branding Comey a "Dirty Cop, one of the worst," before dropping a chilling line: "EIGHT MILES OUT, SIX FEET DOWN!" -- that's one interpretation of what "86" means to some ... despite the term widely recognized as originating in the food service industry, a term for tossing someone out, or a menu item being out of stock.

This latest probe stems from Comey's Instagram post last year ... when the former Trump official was accused of targeting his old boss. Comey shared a photo of seashells arranged in beach sand to read "86 47" -- a message some officials claim was a coded call to oust Trump, the 47th president ... possibly by violent means. Comey deleted the post and apologized in the days after the post.

Comey, for his part, has pointed to alternate meanings of "86" -- like "get rid of" or "throw out" -- arguing the message isn’t nearly as sinister as prosecutors claim.

But Trump’s clearly not buying it ... and he’s even hinting Comey may have made things worse for himself ... adding on Truth Social, "Didn’t he also lie to the FBI about this??? I think so!"

This isn’t happening in a vacuum ... Trump and Comey have been at odds for nearly a decade ... so this latest clash is really just the newest chapter in a long-running, very public feud. And of course, Comey surrendered himself to authorities yesterday after being indicted a second time for the 2025 post.