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King Charles Leaves White House In Stitches With Hilarious French Joke

King Charles I'm Très Hilarious!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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THE KING GOT JOKES
Video: King Charles Leaves White House In Stitches With Hilarious French Joke

King Charles is cracking jokes now??? Yup, the British monarch had the White House in stitches, dragging America’s colonial past with a royal wink!

During Tuesday night’s event, Charles clocked Donald Trump’s comment that without the U.S., Europe would be speaking German ... before quipping, "Dare I say, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French!"

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Cue absolute chaos -- the room erupted in full-on belly laughs and applause, with Charles pausing to soak in the reaction before continuing on.

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The evening, hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, was all about "honoring the special relationship" between the U.S. and the U.K. -- so yeah, the international shade was very much on the menu.

The royals touched down Monday for their jam-packed four-day run -- and yeah, they’re clearly having a blast ... bringing the ooh là laughs!

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