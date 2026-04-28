Donald Trump and King Charles III Are Distantly Related, Report Finds

It seems like Donald Trump and King Charles III are more than just allies ... they're reportedly (very distant) cousins.

According to "detailed research" from Daily Mail, Trump and Charles are 15th cousins ... because they share a common ancestor from the late 1400s/early 1500s.

The UK paper reports that their family trees overlap thanks to John Stuart, the 3rd Earl of Lennox and great-grandson of Scotland's King James II.

It turns out John had a son named Matthew, whose own son went on to become the second husband of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Together, they had England's King James I, and the rest is literally history ... a series of King Georges, Queen Elizabeths and a few others in between have led to the UK's reigning royal, King Charles III.

Now, let's take a look at where Trump's lineage comes into play ... John Stuart also had a daughter, Lady Helen, who went on to marry the Earl of Sutherland.

Their bloodline produced generations of Mackays and MacLeods, up until Mary Anne MacLeod ... who moved to America in 1930 and married a property developer named Fred Trump.

You guessed it ... she was DT's mom.

Trump was thrilled to learn about his relation to the royal lineage, and posted about the Daily Mail report on Truth Social.

He wrote ... "Wow, that’s nice. I’ve always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!! I’ll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!"

As you know, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are currently stateside.

They're visiting the president to reportedly repair relations between their countries, and British red coats even took over the White House lawn on Tuesday morning.