Melania Trump vs. Queen Camilla ... Who Wore It Better?

Don't you just hate when you show up to an event wearing the same outfit as someone else ... and that person turns out to be the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom? That's the exact situation First Lady Melania Trump found herself in with Queen Camilla and King Charles visited the White House Tuesday.

Check it out ... the two most powerful ladies in the house wore all-white outfits with huge hats to keep the sun out of their eyes -- and the ensembles are so similar ya gotta wonder how their respective teams didn't coordinate on this.