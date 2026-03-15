Prince William Honors Princess Diana on U.K. Mother’s Day

Prince William is remembering Princess Diana on Mother’s Day in the U.K. ... sharing a sweet throwback honoring his late mom.

The Prince of Wales posted a childhood photo Sunday showing him as a toddler holding hands with Diana while walking through a field of flowers at Highgrove back in 1984.

The image -- taken when William was about 2 years old -- comes from his private collection.

"Remembering my mother, today and every day,” William wrote in the caption. “Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W."

The tribute lands on the U.K.'s Mothering Sunday, a day many across Britain spend honoring moms and maternal figures.

Diana, of course, died in 1997 after a tragic car crash in Paris. William was just 15 years old at the time.

Other members of the royal family also marked the day online. King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their own post wishing mothers everywhere a peaceful Mothering Sunday.

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The royal couple included a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II and another image of Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate -- who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William -- didn’t make a public post on the couple’s joint social media account this year.

Kate has previously spoken about how meaningful motherhood is to her, especially after the health challenges she faced over the past year while undergoing cancer treatment.