Katharine, Duchess of Kent, Dead at 92

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent -- a member of the British Royal Family -- has died ... according to an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

The family announced the news on X ... writing Katharine passed away at Kensington Palace in London near Hyde Park last night. She was surrounded by friends and family, the statement adds.

The statement ends with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as all other members of the family, joining "The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Katharine -- a descendant of controversial British historical figure Oliver Cromwell -- married the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, in 1961. Edward is Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin.

Katharine was known for her love of music ... learning piano, violin and the organ at school when she was young. In her later years, she expressed a love for rap music -- including artists like Eminem, Dido and Ice Cube.

She converted to Catholicism in 1994, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to convert in more than 300 years.

She explained her reasoning at the time, saying ... "I do love guidelines and the Catholic Church offers you guidelines. I have always wanted that in my life. I like to know what's expected of me. I like being told: You shall go to church on Sunday and if you don't you're in for it!"

Katharine had three kids with Edward: George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. She was 92.