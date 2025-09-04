Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dead at 91

The fashion world is mourning a legend ... famed Italian designer Giorgio Armani has died, according to the company.

Word of Armani's passing first broke Thursday morning, when Sky News announced the businessman's death mid-broadcast ... but did not elaborate on a cause of death.

The fashion house then confirmed the news on their Instagram, writing ... "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

He died "peacefully" at home and was surrounded by his loved ones.

Armani's camp said the celebrated designer "worked until his final days," noting his dedication to the company never wavered.

The Armani founder also skipped a runway preview show earlier this summer due to an undisclosed condition. Though, he's said to have kept a close eye on the show from a live stream ... it was the first runway show absence of his career.

While Armani is set to have a private funeral, fans of the fashion legend will be able to pay their respects this weekend, when a viewing will be held in Milan, Italy.

Armani's career of more than 65 years kicked off in the mid-'60s, when GA joined Nino Cerruti as menswear designer ... where he was acclaimed for his work. He went on to freelance for a number of other fashion houses, eventually launching his own brand with partner Sergio Galeotti in July 1975.

His business grew into a massive empire over the decades ... it's worth over $10 billion today ... until recently, he was the world's richest queer person.

He was 91 years old.