Who Are Giorgio Armani's Successors? What to Know About His Nieces and Nephew

How Giorgio Armani's Nieces And Nephew Will Help Lead His Company

Giorgio Armani's death at the age of 91 in September 2025 left the fashion world shocked, and questions have been raised about the future of his company.

Although the designer didn't leave any children behind, a plan for what would happen after his death was drafted in 2016 ... and several of his family members -- including his nieces Roberta and Silvana and his nephew Andrea Camerana -- are set to help lead the company, according to Reuters.

Here's a look at the professional lives and experience of the fashion industry powerhouse's younger relatives.

Roberta Works With Armani's High-Profile Clients

Roberta is Armani's Head of Entertainment & VIP Relations, and she serves as a liaison between the company and its high-profile clients.

Roberta's work means she's been connected to plenty of celebrities over the years ... she was involved in the planning of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' 2006 wedding, during which they both wore Armani-designed outfits, according to Time.

Roberta's grown close to many of her clients throughout her work with her late uncle's company, and she told Time she'd been able to forge "real friendships" with the celebs she's worked with over time.

And she's pretty proud of her family's contribution to the fashion world ... she said she and her sister were "born with Armani in our blood."

Silvana Worked Closely With Her Late Uncle

Silvana works in Armani's design department, and she's overseen the designs of the Emporio Armani women’s label in the past.

She's been open about working with her late uncle on the brand's output, and she told Time she was often "stretched because he has his own point of view."

Silvana described Giorgio as a "perfectionist" -- although she admitted he was "usually right" about the changes he suggested about the company's products.

Silvana also spoke to Time about how she worked closely with her uncle, who would often share his opinions about the company's planned collections.

Andrea Has Held Several Positions at Armani

Andrea's held several roles at Armani over the years, joining the company in 2000 and working as both a counselor and licensing director.

He eventually became Armani's sustainability managing director, and focuses on the brand's policy toward the environment.

Giorgio himself admitted he was "convinced that a company must give back and not only take from our planet."