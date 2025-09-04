What to Know About Late Fashion Powerhouse Giorgio Armani's Family

How Giorgio Armani's Family Supported Him Throughout His Career

The fashion world was left reeling in September 2025 after it was announced Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91.

The late designer drew inspiration from various sources throughout his life, and he often looked to his family members and loved ones for creative and professional support.

We're going to take a look at the fashion industry powerhouse's family life and see how his younger relatives have been set up to carry on his legacy.

Giorgio's Parents Raised Three Children

Giorgio was born to Ugo Armani and Maria Raimondi, and he was raised alongside his sister, Rosanna, and his brother, Sergio.

Giorgio's parents both played a role in his decision to enter the world of fashion, and he told The Independent his mother was the "main reason" he started working in the industry.

He described his mother as "an innately elegant woman" and recalled she made sure her children were "immaculately dressed" in their youth, despite having to raise them in humble surroundings.

Giorgio also spoke about his father's "elegant" qualities in an interview with The Telegraph and described Ugo as carrying himself in a "very simple, but neat" manner.

He Had a Personal and Professional Relationship With a Collaborator

Giorgio had a longstanding personal and professional relationship with his former collaborator, Sergio Galeotti, with whom he founded the Armani fashion house.

Galeotti, who also worked as an architect, actually persuaded the designer to sell his Volkswagen Beetle to finance the company in its early days.

Galeotti served as a source of support for Giorgio, who told GQ the architect "made me believe in myself."

Galeotti died at the age of 40 in 1985 following a battle with AIDS, and Giorgio said he saw his partner "everywhere" following his death.

Giorgio's Nieces and Nephews Work in Fashion

Giorgio didn't have any kids of his own, and he told GQ he wished he'd had the chance to have "many children" over the course of his life.

However, the designer does have successors -- his nieces, Roberta and Silvana, and his nephew, Andrea Camerana.

The three all work within Armani, as Roberta served as the company's Head of Entertainment & VIP Relations, Silvana was one of the brand's heads of design, and Camerana was its sustainability managing director, according to Reuters.