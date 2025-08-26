Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the biggest power couples out there right now.

And it turns out the pop superstar songwriter and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's love story's gonna keep getting more interesting ... because they announced their engagement in August 2025!

We're going to take a look back at how the happy couple ended up together and see what led to the professional football player getting down on one knee and popping the big question.

Taylor And Travis' Love Story Started In Kansas City

We're gonna start off by looking way back to 2016, when Travis said he'd kiss Taylor in a game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill" with AfterBuzz TV ... funny how that worked out, right?

The athlete and the singer didn't officially cross paths for another few years, when the tight end attended his now-fiancée's "Eras" Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, which took place in July 2023.

Travis spoke about the experience on his "New Heights" podcast, and said he tried to meet up with Taylor after the show and give her a friendship bracelet personalized with his phone number -- talk about a smooth move! -- but he was unsuccessful.

He said she had to "save her voice" and stuck to not speaking much before or after her concerts ... and he added he "took it personal." Taylor later told Time she thought Travis' call-out was "metal as hell," and they started seeing each other not long after that.

She Started Attending His Games ... And Fueling Rumors

Rumors started swirling within Taylor's fanbase regarding her relationship with Travis when she was spotted at a Chiefs game in September 2023, where she was pictured sitting right next to his mom, Donna.

The singer and the athlete were also photographed walking out of Arrowhead Stadium after the game -- although neither of them gave any confirmation about their relationship at the time.

Taylor later told Time the two had already been dating before she attended the athlete's game and said they'd "had a significant amount of time" together before their fans had any suspicions about their romance.

The singer added neither she nor her partner would ever "be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date" ... hey, privacy's a nice thing to have.

Taylor Sealed Her Relationship With Travis With A Kiss

Taylor and Travis became much more open about their relationship in October 2023, when they were spotted holding hands as they left the after-party for a "Saturday Night Live" episode in which they were both guests, making a cameo together.

And if there wasn't enough proof for her fans then ... she planted a kiss on his cheek in a photo shared by the fiancée of one of Travis' teammates shortly afterward.

She actually changed up a set of lyrics from her track "Karma" during an "Eras" Tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2023 to reference Kelce, who was in attendance at the concert.

Oh, and she ran into his arms and gave him a kiss once the show was over, according to People -- if that's not love, we don't know what is!

They Attended High-Profile Events Together Throughout 2024

The pair really opened up to the public about their relationship in 2024, when they began attending high-profile events together -- like Super Bowl LVIII, when Taylor joined Travis on the field after the game.

They made their romance Instagram official four months later when she shared a selfie showing them hanging out with Prince William and two of his kids.

Travis made a much-hyped appearance on stage at an "Eras" Tour stop in London, where he appeared alongside his now-fiancée as she made an outfit change prior to the start of her track "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Taylor shared her opinion about the athlete's performance in the caption of an Instagram post, where she wrote she was "cracking up/swooning" about his appearance.

The Pair Stayed Strong Into 2025

Taylor was on deck to see Travis play in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025 -- although the night ended up being a bit of a downer, as the Chiefs ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles -- the team Travis' brother Jason used to play for.

The couple bounced back after the defeat, and Travis shared several photos featuring the singer on his Instagram account in July 2025.

Taylor made a much-hyped appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in August 2025, where she announced the title of her 12th album, "The Life Of A Showgirl."

The happy couple locked lips on camera while taping the episode, where Travis' brother screamed when his future sister-in-law revealed the name of her new record.

They Announced Their Engagement In August 2025

Alright folks, here's the moment you've probably been waiting for ... Taylor and Travis revealed their engagement by sharing a joint Instagram post in August 2025.

The pair's post included several photos showing them in love in a flower-filled garden.

Oh, and the hitmaker made sure to show off the impressive ring Travis gave her -- and sources told us he'd actually been involved in the piece's design process.