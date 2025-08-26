Travis Kelce Hits Chiefs Practice After Taylor Swift Engagement Announcement

Play video content X/@McKenzieMNelson

Travis Kelce returned to his day job just minutes after dropping his massive engagement news ... hitting Chiefs practice for the first time publicly as Taylor Swift's fiancé!!

All eyes were on No. 87 at Kansas City's training facility on Tuesday ... and while the clips are short and don't show much action, it's clear the 35-year-old has some pep in his step.

Kelce chopped it up with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for a bit ... but we're sure his buddy knew before all the normies, so it was probably more so a chat about what the reactions have been like for the tight end.

Some of Kelce's teammates met with reporters at the workout ... and defensive end Mike Danna did not have an ounce of inside information -- in fact, he claimed to have found out less than a minute before he took the podium. He ultimately said he was happy for the two lovebirds.

The Chiefs' X account also congratulated the couple ... welcoming Swift as the newest permanent member of the fan base.