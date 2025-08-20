Who Is Kayla Nicole? What To Know About Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend

Everyone knows the public profile of a football star's partner tends to rise alongside the player's ... and Kayla Nicole's no exception!

The media figure's rise to stardom occurred during her time with Travis Kelce, with whom she maintained an on-off relationship for several years.

We're going to see how the influencer carved out a space for herself in the world of pop culture ... and check out what she's said about her ex's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kayla's Played Several Roles In Her Professional Life

Nicole's well-trained for maintaining a career in front of the camera -- because she graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California with a degree in journalism in 2018.

The influencer's been associated with various outlets over the course of her career, and she's hosted interviews for sources like ESPN and Barstool Sports.

She started her own podcast, "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole," in April 2025, and she's also founded a wellness brand called Tribe Therepē.

And if all that wasn't enough for you ... she's also worked as a brand ambassador, and she's partnered with companies like Revolve and Savage X Fenty.

Kayla And Travis Maintained An On-Again-Off-Again Relationship

Nicole's relationship with Kelce began all the way back in the 2010s, and she shared a now-deleted Instagram Story to let her followers know she made the first move and slid into his DMs.

The pair officially began dating in 2017 and remained together until their first split in 2020 ... the football player denied he'd cheated on Twitter (X) at the time.

Nicole and Kelce eventually reconciled, and he referred to her as "my girlfriend" and described her as "the absolute best" in a Q&A session with Chiney Ogwumike in December 2020.

The podcaster and the professional football player broke up for the second and final time in May 2022, putting an end to their love story.

Kayla's Actually Fond Of Taylor

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you know Kelce eventually moved on with Taylor Swift, becoming one of the biggest power couples out there right now.

And get this -- Nicole actually has some pretty fond feelings for the singer, who she described as "very talented" on a 2025 episode of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," according to Sports Illustrated.

The podcaster even went so far as to say she "really" liked her ex-boyfriend's partner while speaking about their relationship.