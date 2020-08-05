Travis Kelce Confirms Split With GF Kayla Nicole, Denies Cheating Rumors

Breaking News

NFL superstar Travis Kelce has finally confirmed his split with longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole -- but insists it's NOT because he cheated with a "Becky."

As we previously reported, Kayla unfollowed the KC Chiefs TE on Instagram last week and scrubbed her profile of all traces of Kelce ... typically a sign of a break up.

Kelce just made the news official in a tweet late Tuesday night ... clapping back at a social media post that he was "caught w/ a Becky" -- AKA, a white chick.

"This is fake news ... a lie ... and not why Kayla and I broke up," Kelce said in a since-deleted tweet ... "Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

Kelce and Kayla were couples BFFs with Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews ... they recently partied in Lake Tahoe together.

But, Brittany is still commenting on Kayla's IG page which probably means they'll stay friends ... even if things might be awkward for a while with Travis.

Kayla and Travis began dating in 2017 -- and it's still a mystery why they broke up.

Too bad ... they were fun, interesting and super good looking.