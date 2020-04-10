Travis Kelce's GF Kayla Nicole Interrupts Gaming Sesh With Ass Shake-Orama

Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce's stunning GF came up with a brilliant idea to take his eyes off his video game for a second ... BOOTY SHAKE-ATHON!

And, now she has our attention, too.

Kayla Nicole and Killa Trav are up there on the list of hottest couples in sports ... and even during quarantine, they're still whipping up incredible content.

Kayla decided to do some "bonding" with her NFL superstar boo on Friday ... by making a TikTok while he plays video games.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My attempt at bonding while @killatrav wastes brain cells playing call of duty world mind craft 2k13," Kayla said on IG.

Somehow -- and we have no idea how this happened -- Kelce's attention goes back to his game about 5 seconds into Kayla's dance to Megan Thee Stallion's "Captain Hook."