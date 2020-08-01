Travis Kelce's GF Kayla Nicole Unfollows NFLer On IG, Signs Point To Break Up

Breaking News

Have Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole called it quits??

It sure looks that way ... with the TV host/model unfollowing the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and deleting all their pics on Instagram -- which is usually a strong indication it's over.

It's almost the same situation as Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers -- which started with a social media wipe ... and culminated in an official break up statement.

Kelce and Kayla have been together for YEARS ... and first went public back in 2017.

The couple has provided nothing but hot content in their time together -- from TikToks to boat parties to epic SB parades.

Kelce famously tried to find love on the "Catching Kelce" reality show a few years back ... but ended up with Kayla shortly after instead.