Patrick Mahomes Hits Casino After $500 Mil Contract, Feelin' Lucky?!

Gotta love a dude who's betting on himself ... after signing the largest contract in NFL history!

Check out Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and their significant others hitting the casino in Lake Tahoe on Thursday night ... keeping the party going after a day on the water.

Unclear if Patrick actually did any wagering -- but it's gotta be a GREAT feeling knowing your bank account will soon be bigger than all of the progressive jackpots in the building COMBINED!

Of course, even the most wealthy pro athletes love to gamble -- just ask Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson and more.

Earlier in the week, Mahomes and his crew flew in on a private jet -- BECAUSE THAT'S HOW THEY ROLL NOW!!!

Once they touched down, they hopped in a custom Coors Lite RV before having their own private boat party on the lake ... complete with diving, dancing and celebrating.