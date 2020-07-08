Patrick Mahomes Hits Private Jet For Golf Tourney ... After Inking Monster Deal

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

How'd Patrick Mahomes celebrate his new $503 MILLION contract?

PRIVATE JET WITH TRAVIS KELCE TO GOLF, BABY!!!!

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the Kansas Chiefs superstar QB touching down in Lake Tahoe on Wednesday ... and the half-a-billion-dollar man is clearly wasting no time enjoying his new riches.

Mahomes and Kelce shared a PJ ride together ... before the duo will hit a celeb tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course this weekend for the famous American Century Championship.

Mahomes looked to be in good spirits after getting off the plane ... he posed for some pics and then hopped onto a (fittingly) Coors Light-themed shuttle bus.

Of course, Pat's got every reason to celebrate this week ... the 24-year-old just signed the biggest contract in the history of sports -- putting him in line to earn well over $40 million per year until 2031.

Yeah, something tells us if the private jet wasn't already paid for ... Patrick's picking up the tab now.