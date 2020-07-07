Patrick Mahomes Says Dad's MLB Career Led Him To Sign Baseball-Style Deal

Play video content Breaking News Kansas City Chiefs

Is a baseball career that ended 17 years ago the reason Patrick Mahomes is now set to be a K.C. Chief for life???

Seems the superstar QB is saying exactly that ... 'cause Mahomes told reporters Tuesday his dad's experience in the MLB helped him ink a monster 10-year, $503-MILLION contract extension.

Mahomes said his dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., and his godfather, former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, both told him signing a long-term, financially-secure deal is a better route than a short-term one.

"They didn't sign that long-term contract, but they saw players who did," Mahomes said of Hawkins and his dad, who played in the MLB from 1992-2003.

"They saw players who went about it and how they kind of got that long-term security and were able to go out there and play free knowing they had the security they always wanted."

Most NFL players prefer shorter-term deals ... but Mahomes says after conversations with his dad and godfather, he believes the contract that'll keep him in K.C. through 2031 is the best call.

"Definitely was something I was able to talk to them about and get a lot of information from them," Mahomes said.

Of course, Mahomes also said the stability of the Chiefs' organization -- from ownership down to head coach Andy Reid -- also made signing a long deal and easy call.

"No offense," Mahomes told reporters, "but you can't do this with every organization."

As for what Mahomes is gonna do with all that dough?? The dude's planning to help out those in need.

"Obviously, in the time that we're in right now, there's so much opportunity to go out there and try to help the world become the best place that it can possibly be."