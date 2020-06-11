Patrick Mahomes Forgives Drew Brees ... 'I Know He's A Good Person'

Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes says he knows Drew Brees ain't a racist ... telling reporters Wednesday the Saints QB will show the world he's truly "a good person" in the wake of backlash over his anti-kneeling comments.

"Obviously, his statement missed the point and missed what was going on in the world today," Mahomes said, "and took away attention from the movement that was going on and the peaceful protesting that was going on."

"But I think you see with his actions afterward, and I believe with his actions moving forward, you will see the true person that he is."

The Chiefs superstar says he's had a longstanding relationship with Drew, given their Texas roots ... and Mahomes claims he's never had a bad experience with the future Hall of Famer.

In fact, Pat even said, "he’s always showed me the utmost respect."

So, after Drew apologized for his insensitive national anthem comments last week ... Pat says it wasn't hard to forgive the guy.

"I've known Drew for a pretty long time just being from Texas," Mahomes said, "and I know that he’s a good person and he has a good heart."

Brees has issued three separate statements since he was publicly grilled for his comments ... vowing to help in the fight for racial justice in America.

Drew's wife also issued a statement of her own, saying, "To all of our friends and anyone we hurt we will do better ... We are sorry."

By the way, Mahomes also spoke about his role in that powerful video with other NFL stars that ultimately led to Roger Goodell's famous statement ... saying he felt it was his duty to participate in the clip.

"I’m blessed to have this platform, why not use it?" Mahomes said.