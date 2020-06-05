Roger Goodell Admits NFL Bungled Kneeling Protests, 'We Were Wrong'

Play video content Breaking News

"We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

Those words just came out of Roger Goodell's mouth -- and it seems obvious he's finally acknowledging the horrible way the NFL handled Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest.

The NFL commish just released a video statement after several top NFL stars -- including Saquon Barkley, OBJ, and Patrick Mahomes -- demanded the league admit they were wrong in silencing peaceful protesters like Kap.

And, it seems the players got what they asked for.

Goodell never mentions Kaepernick by name -- but there's no doubt what he meant.

"It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular black people in our country," Goodell said.

He offered condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and "all the families who have endured police brutality."

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," Goodell continued.

Then this ...

"We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

"I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country."

"Without black players there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff."

"We are listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family."

Kaepernick began his kneeling demonstration during the national anthem in 2016 to put a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice in America.

He parted ways with the SF 49ers after that season -- but hasn't had a legit opportunity with another NFL team since then.

Kap believes there was a concentrated effort to blackball him from the NFL because of his demonstration -- and has said for YEARS that he wants to get back in the league and play.

BTW, he's still only 32 years old.

Goodell's announcement signals an epic sea change for the league -- but the NFL started working toward this day more than year ago when it launched its Inspire Change initiative.

The program's poured considerable resources into improving community-police relations, criminal justice reform and advancing education for youth since January 2019.