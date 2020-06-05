Adrian Peterson Says He'll Kneel During Anthems In 2020, 'Without A Doubt'

Breaking News

Adrian Peterson says he's "without a doubt" taking a knee during NFL national anthems this season ... and he claims the entire league is considering doing it with him.

"We're all getting ready to take a knee together," the future Hall of Famer said.

Peterson told a pack of reporters out at a charity event in Texas on Friday he isn't worried about a possible punishment for the protest from league owners or the NFL commish either.

Adrian Peterson on Drew Brees: I love Drew but he should have thought about that more

"Are they going to try to punish us all?" the Redskins star running back said. "If not playing football is going to help us save lives and change things, then that's just what it has to be."

Of course, the league's biggest stars appear ready to back Peterson in the kneeling in 2020 ... because, in a video released Thursday night, more than 15 of the NFL's top players demanded the NFL allow them to peacefully protest.

Everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Ezekiel Elliott to Michael Thomas took part in the vid ... strongly urging the NFL to genuinely support the Black Lives Matter movement.

But, the reaction to another round of kneeling protests will not be without controversy ... President Donald Trump just reiterated AGAIN on Friday he does not want to see the protests during anthems.

"There are other things you can protest," POTUS said, "but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!"