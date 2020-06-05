Donald Trump Says Drew Brees Shouldn’t Have Apologized for Anti-Kneeling Comments

Breaking News

Donald Trump says Drew Brees made a mistake by apologizing for his anti-kneeling comments -- saying, "He should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag."

"OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high..." POTUS said Friday. "We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart."

Of course, Brees said Wednesday he believed when players took knees for the national anthem during NFL games ... they were disrespecting the flag and the military.

Colin Kaepernick and other NFL kneelers have said the demonstration was NOT about disrespecting the military -- and instead, was to shine a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice in America.

Brees issued not one -- but TWO -- apologies ... after his comments were met with strong criticism from just about every athlete in the country, including his teammates and even LeBron James.

But, Trump says Drew had nothing to be sorry about ... writing, "There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!"

In his written apology ... Drew claimed his comments were "insensitive" and "missed the mark" -- and the New Orleans Saints QB vowed to support the Black Lives Matter movement going forward.