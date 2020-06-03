Drew Brees Against NFL Anthem Kneeling ... Don't Disrespect the Flag

Breaking News

Drew Brees still does not believe NFL players should take a knee during the national anthem -- saying it's disrespectful to the flag.

The New Orleans Saints QB appeared on Yahoo's On The Move where he was asked about Colin Kaepernick's kneeling demonstration most likely making a return when the NFL season begins.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," Brees said.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020 @YahooFinance

The 41-year-old explained why the anthem is so important to him - he has 2 grandfathers who served in the military -- and says he gets emotional thinking about the sacrifices they made to serve our country.,

Brees also says he thinks about "the civil rights movements of the '60s and everyone and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point."

That's when Brees acknowledges the civil unrest in the U.S. following the killing of George Floyd ... but still doubled down on his stance.

"Is everything right with our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long away to go. But, I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity."

"It shows that we are all in this together. We can all do better and that we are all part of the solution."

Clearly, not everyone in the NFL feels the same way.