African-American Man Dies After White Minneapolis Cop Cuts Off His Airway

A Minneapolis man is dead after a police officer put his knee on the man's neck and kept it there, despite pleas by the man that he couldn't breathe, and now the FBI is on the case.

It happened Monday night, when cops were responding to a "forgery in progress." Police arrived and saw the suspect sitting in a car. According to the Department, the man resisted arrest so he was placed in handcuffs, adding "he appeared to be suffering medical distress."

The Police Dept. added, "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident."

What the P.D. did not address ... is the video, and it's incredibly disturbing.

You see the man on the ground in cuffs, as an officer puts his knee on his neck and the African-American man cries out, "Please, I can't breathe." The officer doesn't budge, as another officer passively watches.

It's apparent the man is in distress, as a passerby screams, "That's bulls***, bro. You're stopping his breathing right there, bro. Get him off the ground, bro," adding the officer was "enjoying it."

The man becomes motionless, an ambulance shows up and the man is taken to a hospital where he died.